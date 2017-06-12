Man and woman found dead in car near Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are conducting a death investigation in eastern Jefferson County near Center Point this morning after the bodies of two people were discovered in a car.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies were called to the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the apartment parking lot.

They arrived to find an adult male and adult female both deceased inside the car. Both victims had been shot. A handgun was found in the man’s lap.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.