 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Man and woman found dead in car near Center Point

Man and woman found dead in car near Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: June 12, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are conducting a death investigation in eastern Jefferson County near Center Point this morning after the bodies of two people were discovered in a car.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies were called to the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the apartment parking lot.

They arrived to find an adult male and adult female both deceased inside the car. Both victims had been shot. A handgun was found in the man’s lap.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Comments

  1. Chris Clendenin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Arlene Hicks

  2. Arlene Hicks says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I saw this… unreal. But not shocking definately not shocking.

  3. Dan Caudle says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    This is also near Birmingham

  4. Chris Clendenin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Its 200 yds from huffman high school is where it is!!!!!

  5. Joe Domnanovich says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    In Center Point Red light Scameras are more important than a few murders.

  6. Susan Thompson Caudle says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    It was by Huffman High School.

  7. Stephanie Day says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Kelly Horsley Spence

  8. Leslie Nelson Martin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    this is not in Center Point…..Huffman but outside city liimits

  9. Chris Clark says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Does it matter? Stones throw apart. Horrible this kind of thing is so common.

  10. Kevin Small says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Everyday. It seems like everyday.

  11. Joe Domnanovich says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Leslie Nelson Martin al.com says Center Point. Al.com is never wrong.

  12. Jeff Jessen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    It is IN Bham. That’s why Bham PD was there. This area had been Bham for decades.

  13. Janice Palmer McMunn says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    On same highway thru town. Roebuck/Center Point Parkway.

  14. Philip Sharpe says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Draw whatever imaginary lines you want. It’s all the same unsafe area. Huffman, CP, east Birmingham, Roebuck. All covered in a two mile radius.

  15. Jill Mulvaney Skinner says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Its Old Springville Rd.. right by the football field for Huffman High

  16. Janice Palmer McMunn says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Right. Very close to the Parkway. There are lots of murders in the area of that Parkway.

  17. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    People are so freaking worried that they said CP, worried about bad press???????? Get real people it’s all the same area.

  18. Sam Modder says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Looks like it could be a murder-suicide.

  19. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Argument over where it happened…2 people dead and people argue over where it happened…and everyone wonders why our communities are all going to hell in handbaskets. As for me, my heart goes out to the families of these two lost lives and I will pray for them all. This is sad.

  20. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    We are becoming the new Chicago! But yes the area is not center point. It is huffman. The lines become blurred! But don’t want to give center point credit for this one. And I do feel compassion for the families who are grieving. But this is just too commonplace. The police do need to concentrate more on crime in the area and less on if someone doesn’t come to a full stop at a 4 way or drives a little over the 40 mph speed limit

  21. Leslie Nelson Martin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I am sure people have compassion for these families but there are enough problems in CP without news agencies placing things that did not happen there in CP. People who grew up in the area are just concerned.

  22. Leslie Nelson Martin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Chris Clark yes it matters

  23. Leslie Nelson Martin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Joe Domnanovich lived there for 50 years….they are wrong Have you ever seen the sign that shows where the city limits are? Huffman High is not in Center Point.

  24. Brad Appleton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Montana

  25. Trey Isbell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Jeff Jessen or it could be because the mayor of center point thinks it’s cheaper to contract bham pd instead of creating a center point police force.

    Yeah. We don’t have a police force. Maybe that’s why bham pd was who showed up

  26. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Leslie Nelson Martin I appreciate your point of view. I live in a small town right next to what is now known as S***Town thanks to some very untrue podcasts. So I understsnd

  27. Trey Isbell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Huffman is unincorporated and doesn’t have a mayor or a city council. Center point does. This one falls under center point territory. And it’s the mayor’s fault for caring only about traffic and not about real crime.

    Sure mayor Tom, let’s spend tons of money of traffic cameras and more on contracting bham police instead of creating our own police department. Clay was incorporated after we were, but they already have their own police. So what’s the deal mayor Tom?

  28. Lisa Park says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Yes it sure does 😭

  29. Lisa Park says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    😭

  30. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    It was on Old Springville Road, right past the Huffman High football field, before you get to the library.

  31. Jeff Jessen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Definitely Bham City Limits.

  32. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Right past Huffman High football field.

  33. Gretchen Vann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Prating for my peeps down there. Please oh please dont become a lost city like New Orleans.

  34. Eva Davis Brown says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I believe we contact worth Jefferson County, not Birmingham.

  35. Joe Domnanovich says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Leslie Nelson Martin al.com is never wrong.

  36. Debbie Mitchell Davis says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    This is Huffman. In Birmingham city. Not CENTER POINT

  37. Trey Isbell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Eva Davis Brown my bad. The point is, we need to stop spending money on flawed traffic cameras, and create our own police force

  38. Eva Davis Brown says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    And I totally agree.

  39. Mike Clark says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    The Huffman community is not unincorporated , it is in the Birmingham city limits.
    I am not sure if these apartments are in the city limits or not, even though they are near Huffman High,but Huffman is in Birmingham.

  40. Trey Isbell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Mike Clark what I meant by that was Huffman has no mayor. No city council. They are under mayor bell of Birmingham. Center Point has its own city council and its own mayor.

    The area in question is still technically under center point jurisdiction, but we don’t have a police force

  41. Rusty Piersol says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    This area is in unincorporated Jefferson County. Not in the city of Birmingham or the city of Center Point.

  42. The Trussville Tribune says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    This location is not in Birmingham. That’s why it’s being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for reading.

  43. Mike Jay says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    County

  44. Ernie Johnston says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Sad.

  45. Ernie Johnston says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    It is right down from Huffman High School

  46. Barbara Shepler Phoenix says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    This is entirely too close to home!

  47. Kevin Wilson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Used to my beat definitely in the county and covered by center point fire Dept

  48. Kevin Wilson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Leslie Nelson Martin it is in the county but is in center point fire coverage, used to be my beat.

  49. Kevin Wilson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    The apts are in the county and covered by the sheriff office and center point fire district.

  50. Trey Isbell says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Kevin Wilson thanks captain obvious. I don’t live in center point or anything…

  51. Kevin Wilson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Nope it is in unincorporated Jefferson county and covered by the sheriff office hence that’s why we are handling the investigation and it is covered by center point fire Dept.

  52. Kevin Small says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Centerpoint could be the star if they do an S Town season 2.
    Between a mayor whose response to rampant shootings is people need to settle down. And a president of the council whose response to being questioned by a radio host about the scameras since cp does not have a judicial system why are they charging people for due process…what if they can’t afford it with a flippant “oh well”

  53. Debbie Mitchell Davis says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    This is not in Center Point

  54. Pat Baggett says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    It truly is Jefferson County! Had the same problem with Fultondale, Gardendale, and it will be under Jerfferson County’s jurisdiction, even though you may have a Gardendale address. Lots of confusion with rezoning everywhere these days.

  55. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    You can’t run from this crap. I will not hide myself in the cold mountains just to run from reality!!

  56. Debbie Mitchell Davis says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    It maybe Jefferson County but it isn’t Center Point

  57. Connie Posey says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    So true…

  58. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Kevin Small hopefully CP won’t become ST. But you’re right, leadership can induce change. I’m pretty sure people aren’t just going to ” settle down”. You know what they say…attitude reflects leadership ” and it sounds like CP is long overdue for a change in that area.

  59. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I live here and I can say CP is already a s-town. It’s sad too because it used to be a great area.

  60. Mike Clark says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    i understand what you are trying to say, but Huffman does have a Mayor and a City Council. That would be Birmingham’s Mayor and City Council. And Kevin is right, the area that it happened is under the County’s jurisdiction.

  61. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn I can remember coming up their with my older sister and mom shopping and it used to be so nice. I came to that area last summer and left… in a hurry. But it didn’t seem so far gone that it couldn’t change. Hopefully you won’t be an S Town podcast😏

  62. Leslie Heath says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Taira Salter I think this is what you seen this morning! So sad!

  63. Taira Salter says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Yep… smh. Its vey sad

  64. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Center Point fire dept.covers eastern Jefferson County

  65. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Trey Isbell Center Point contracts Jefferson County Sheriff Dept not B’ham

  66. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The fire dept does not belong to the city it was here before the city, also in Pinson and Clay

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top