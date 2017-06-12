 [fiatalert]
Trussville youth baseball umpire critically injured in Jasper car dealership explosion

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER — An explosion in the oil well of a Jasper car dealership has left one local man in the hospital. Jake Jennings, a well-known umpire in Trussville and Moody resident was taken to UAB Hospital following the explosion, according to sources. Four people are critically injured and a fifth person was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Jennings is a Class of 1996 graduate of Erwin High School, and several friends have posted on his social media accounts wishing him well. Ashley Watts posted on Facebook that Jennings and Locust Fork resident Eric Handley were involved in the explosion.

“Prayer warriors you’re needed now more than ever. Please say a prayer for Eric Handley and Jake Jennings. Jake is in bad shape and Eric Is also. Please keep them in your prayers,” she posted.

Jennings is in critical, but stable condition.

Jasper police said five people have been injured, and multiple first responders reacted to the scene at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

The state fire marshal’s office, along with Walker County Emergency Management and Jasper police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Comments

  1. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Prayers for him and his family.

  2. Melanie Rozelle says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Praying for all!

  3. Sheila Holmes says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Praying.

  4. Stacy Holley Smith says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Praying

  5. Kathy Sills says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Prayers for all involved

  6. Vicki Jordan Hardin says:
    I read in the article that Eric Handley was in the explosion and this is INCORRECT. He was involved in an accident this afternoon.. not related to Jake’s. I just wanted to clarify. Praying for both families!

