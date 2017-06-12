UPDATE: Monday morning deaths of man and woman near Center Point ruled murder-suicide

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A shooting that left two bodies in a car Monday morning at an apartment complex near Springville Road has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dashia LaShay Abrams, 19, and Austin Dewayne Scott, 21, were found dead inside a car in the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court around 4 a.m. Deputies responded to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the apartment parking lot.

They arrived to find both Abrams and Scott deceased inside the car. A handgun was found in Scott’s lap. Early information is the two recently became involved in a relationship, and it has not yet been determined what led to the shooting.