You Are Here: Home » Local News » UPDATE: Monday morning deaths of man and woman near Center Point ruled murder-suicide

UPDATE: Monday morning deaths of man and woman near Center Point ruled murder-suicide

Posted by: Posted date: June 12, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A shooting that left two bodies in a car Monday morning at an apartment complex near Springville Road has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dashia LaShay Abrams, 19, and Austin Dewayne Scott, 21, were found dead inside a car in the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court around 4 a.m. Deputies responded to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the apartment parking lot.

They arrived to find both Abrams and Scott deceased inside the car. A handgun was found in Scott’s lap. Early information is the two recently became involved in a relationship, and it has not yet been determined what led to the shooting.

Comments

  1. Doris Franklin says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Really sad to hear.

  2. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Heartbreaking for their parents

  3. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    This is no where near Center Point it is Huffman which is Birmingham unincorporated Jefferson county you idiot. 1 block from Huffman High school.

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Very sad, Praying the families

  5. Susan Thompson Caudle says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    This was by Huffman High School!

  6. Scott Wheeler says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Does it really matter where it was at,Centerpoint,Huffman, Pinson, Your front yard ?? NO IT DOESNT..
    two young lives wasted for what? ,money, drugs,custody,relationship problems,, crazy …..

  7. Amanda Roddam says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Heartbreaking! Praying for their families and friends.

  8. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    No it doesn’t matter but Chris Yow with TT has got something about making Center Point look worse than any place else. It is sad that it happened but they need to put the correct location of where things happen since news media dwells on reporting everything bad and nothing good that happens in other cities. It is heartbreaking for the families to have to keep reading

  9. Scott Wheeler says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Well nothing good happens in c’point, It’s why I left the place, Hate it for the family.l

  10. Matt Coleman says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Ginger Kennedy they just report the news .and unfortunately centerpoint is in the news at least once a week with a murder .thats less than 2 miles from centerpoint which in my thoughts is near centerpoint just as they reported .im sorry your neighborhood is going to shit ,but it’s just the truth that the news reports .we had a white man charged with sodomy of a 10 year old child in trussville .its not just centerpoint it’s everywhere ,and calling people idiots for reporting true news is not helping anything .what do you want them to do lie about the horrible crime statistics in centerpoint lol

  11. Cindy Buckner says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Yeah center point is right up the road!

  12. Cindy Buckner says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Center point and Huffman isn’t going to look any worse than they already do!! The residents are the only ones who change that!

  13. Scott Wheeler says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    You’re right,But they are also the ones who put it in the shape it’s in now

