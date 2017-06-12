UPDATE: Monday morning deaths of man and woman near Center Point ruled murder-suicide
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A shooting that left two bodies in a car Monday morning at an apartment complex near Springville Road has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dashia LaShay Abrams, 19, and Austin Dewayne Scott, 21, were found dead inside a car in the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court around 4 a.m. Deputies responded to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the apartment parking lot.
They arrived to find both Abrams and Scott deceased inside the car. A handgun was found in Scott’s lap. Early information is the two recently became involved in a relationship, and it has not yet been determined what led to the shooting.
Comments
Really sad to hear.
Heartbreaking for their parents
This is no where near Center Point it is Huffman which is Birmingham unincorporated Jefferson county you idiot. 1 block from Huffman High school.
Very sad, Praying the families
This was by Huffman High School!
Does it really matter where it was at,Centerpoint,Huffman, Pinson, Your front yard ?? NO IT DOESNT..
two young lives wasted for what? ,money, drugs,custody,relationship problems,, crazy …..
Heartbreaking! Praying for their families and friends.
No it doesn’t matter but Chris Yow with TT has got something about making Center Point look worse than any place else. It is sad that it happened but they need to put the correct location of where things happen since news media dwells on reporting everything bad and nothing good that happens in other cities. It is heartbreaking for the families to have to keep reading
Well nothing good happens in c’point, It’s why I left the place, Hate it for the family.l
Ginger Kennedy they just report the news .and unfortunately centerpoint is in the news at least once a week with a murder .thats less than 2 miles from centerpoint which in my thoughts is near centerpoint just as they reported .im sorry your neighborhood is going to shit ,but it’s just the truth that the news reports .we had a white man charged with sodomy of a 10 year old child in trussville .its not just centerpoint it’s everywhere ,and calling people idiots for reporting true news is not helping anything .what do you want them to do lie about the horrible crime statistics in centerpoint lol
Yeah center point is right up the road!
Center point and Huffman isn’t going to look any worse than they already do!! The residents are the only ones who change that!
You’re right,But they are also the ones who put it in the shape it’s in now