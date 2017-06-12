UPDATE: Trussville PD charges man with sodomy of 10-year-old at cub scout function

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police arrested Justin Aaron Conn, 21, and charged him with first degree sodomy of a 10-year-old cub scout. Conn was a volunteer with the scout group.

The incident happened at an annual cub scout event being held at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville, but the scout group is not sanctioned by the church. The church has been the location for this event for several years, according to lead pastor Vaughn Stafford.

Stafford said the church has reached out to the family of the victim, and are cooperating fully with police investigation.

“Our hearts break for the reported events of this past Friday night’s scouting campout,” Stafford said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man and his family.”

Conn will be transferred to the Jefferson County jail and will be held on a $40,000 bond.