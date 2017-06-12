 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » UPDATE: Trussville PD charges man with sodomy of 10-year-old at cub scout function

UPDATE: Trussville PD charges man with sodomy of 10-year-old at cub scout function

Posted by: Posted date: June 12, 2017

By Chris Yow
Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police arrested Justin Aaron Conn, 21, and charged him with first degree sodomy of a 10-year-old cub scout. Conn was a volunteer with the scout group.

Justin Aaron Conn (Photo courtesy TPD)

The incident happened at an annual cub scout event being held at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville, but the scout group is not sanctioned by the church. The church has been the location for this event for several years, according to lead pastor Vaughn Stafford.

Stafford said the church has reached out to the family of the victim, and are cooperating fully with police investigation.

“Our hearts break for the reported events of this past Friday night’s scouting campout,” Stafford said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man and his family.”

Conn will be transferred to the Jefferson County jail and will be held on a $40,000 bond.

Comments

  1. Andrea Catalano says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Anthony Catalano

  2. Kim Reid says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Oh GEEZE, I hope they fry this scumbag!

  3. Anthony Catalano says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Unbelievable, what a terrible situation

  4. Kattie Williams says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Sick freak!

  5. Misty Garrison-Whaley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    This makes me furious!

  6. Laya Smith Bruton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Can’t even trust your kids to be at a church Cub Scout even anymore
    Steven Smith

  7. Martha Swint Sherer says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    This should in no way reflect on Clearbranch as a Church! It can happen anywhere. Just saying. It is a great church!!

  8. Heather Peacock says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Hang em high!

  9. Deborah Mason Branham says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Just 40,000 not enough

  10. Diane Massey Minton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Oh My Word!!!!! What on earth is wrong with people!!!!! Sick World we are living in these days. Prayers for this young boy & his family.

  11. Sharon Seibers Keane says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Heartbreaking

  12. Sunny Taylor Love says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    You are so right! Home, school, church….anywhere.

  13. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Oh how this hurts my heart for the child and his family. I always say it’s not the perverts that are registered you have to worry about it’s the ones who haven’t been caught yet.

  14. Kathy Funderburke Richwagen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Brooke Alana Watson

  15. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    True. Pedophiles seek out functions and programs where children are present. It could happen anywhere. Also, I hope he cannot make bond; it seems low.

  16. Emmett Haislip says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    If I have anything to do with it my Grandson will never be part of the Scouts. To much of this is happening. This creep is very lucky that the victim isn’t anyone we know.

  17. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    He’s very lucky the police got him before the boys dad did.

  18. Charles Vanmeter says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    It is not a death penalty case but this sorry SOB should get life without parole. Hopefully the other inmates will take care of him.

  19. Crystal Jolley Garrett says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Paige Mosley Dick

  20. Steven Allen says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    I hope the news runs the story so all the inmates in county get a good picture of this guy.

  21. Dottie Abrams says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    This is why my son participates in TrailLife and not Scouts. Christian based and very strict about boys being alone with adults. This is sickening.

  22. Kathy Stanley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Cut em off!!!

  23. John Hollock says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    The Boy Scouts have agreed to allow gay males to participate as counselors and camping leaders. Welcome to our new inclusive society.

  24. Amber Fox Greene says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Agreed, you can’t “fix” this kind of sick. That poor child and his family. As a mother I can’t imagine someone hurting my child like this.

  25. Michael Blankenship says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Nah you have to worry about them all.

  26. Mary Crosby says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    So sick and so sad for that child!! Good luck with him ever be my able to trust adults again! Let him sit in jail!!!!!!

  27. Connie Posey says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Sick person…

  28. Michael Blankenship says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I say throw him in with the “biggest” inmate if you know what I mean and love them 2 locked up for a few months and let Karma take over.

  29. Carrie Sarette Williams says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    This kind of thing can and DOES happen wether straight or gay. Sexual violence has nothing to do this sexual orientation. This is just a sick individual.

  30. Anna McLain says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Sexual orientation isnt the issue 😒

  31. Maggie Reddick Corcoran says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Casey Corcoran McFarling

  32. Mark Shoemaker says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Baby face is going to get his due!

  33. Katrina Hill Burns says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Praying for the young boy and his family. My God!

  34. Tonya McHan Costa says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Good thing it wasn’t one of mine. freakin” jerk

  35. Donna Overton says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    That poor child. Praying for him.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top