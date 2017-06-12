Uzi recovered from Birmingham Pistol Wholesale theft

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Four individuals have been identified and a gun stolen from Birmingham Pistol Wholesale on U.S. 11 near Trussville has been recovered, according to Michael Knight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

On June 7, four individuals entered Birmingham Pistol Wholesale in the 6900 block of Gadsden Highway near Trussville and stole a handgun, later identified as an uzi. One of the suspects was seen on video placing the handgun in his pants and covering it with his shirt. The four then left the business in a gray four-door Jeep Cherokee.

A joint investigation with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department yielded the information.

ATF and the sheriff’s department are also offering a reward in the theft of a firing range in Pleasant Grove.

On June 6, FOP Range Inc., was burglarized and approximately seven firearms were reported stolen to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. ATF industry operations investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

The owner of the range reported that he had been driving by and noticed that a window was broken out of the business. He stopped to check and discovered that someone had broken in and stolen seven firearms.

Surveillance cameras at the business captured images of two suspects and two vehicles at about 6:18 am.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (205) 325-1450.