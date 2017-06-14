Clay council opens demolition bids for three city properties

By Crystal McGough

For The Tribune

CLAY — The Clay City Council opened bids for the demolitions of three properties at its regular meeting Tuesday night at city hall. Two companies submitted bids for the property demolitions: TUC Construction and S&W Construction.

The first property to be bid on was 6884 Elliott Road.

“This is the house that is falling off the foundation and almost in Elliott Road,” City Manager Ronnie Dixon said. “We need to act hastily on that.”

TUC Construction bid $4,000 and S&W Construction bid $7,860.

The second property bid on was 7778 Taylor Shop Road.

“This is the one I told you, they went to the county and changed the address to St. James Place,” Dixon said, but added that, for city records, the address is still 7778 Taylor Shop Road.

For this property, TUC bid $11,000 and S&W bid $13,500.

The final bid opening was for 5504 Spanish Trace.

“This is the house that the man assumed after the tornado and said he was going to build a garage,” Dixon said. “So if anyone looks at that address and it looks like a big lot with a house on it, this is actually just demolition of the additional structure there.”

TUC bid $9,000 for the demolition of the garage structure, while S&W bid $9,940.

“I will review these bids and interview the successful bidder,” Dixon said. “On the meeting on the 27th of this month, we’ll have the resolutions to award the bid to the successful bidder.”

Dixon added that the owner of 5504 Spanish Trace asked the council to not tear the building down, but that he had and is still currently doing work to the building without a building permit from the city.

“I think he left here with full knowledge that he didn’t have a building permit and he was not to do any work,” he said. “I have been contacted by an attorney, so I’m sure there will be some litigation going forward with that.”

In addition, the council unanimously passed a motion to empower City Attorney Alan Summers to look into the next steps for the potential condemnation of the “yellow house” at 7730 Clayton Road.

“We’ve been working on this for four years,” Dixon said during pre-council. “We have already gone to the point of fining the man $500. We’re going to have to take some action on condemning that spot. It has absolutely affected the neighbors.”

According to Dixon, neighbors have observed the property owner cutting up tires and stuffing them into a crawl space, which could be a potential fire hazard.

“I think it would be proper for the council to give direction to Mr. Summers to move forward on that, whether it is checking the deeds or whatever the next step is, because I think, short of condemnation, it’s out of the city’s hands,” Dixon said.

The motion to permit Summers to look into the situation passed unanimously.