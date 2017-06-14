GoFundMe set up for victims of Clay house fire

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — A fire Monday, June 12, destroyed a home on McFrancis Road near Clay Middle School. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family.

“They have six children and lost everything,” account creator and neighbor to the family Barbara Scharf wrote. “Thankful and blessed no injuries were involved. However, the house was a total loss.

“We are asking you to please open your hearts and help with any donation you can provide at this time. Love and prayers are with the Bates family.”

The GoFundMe account has reached $850 of its $2,000 goal. Person wishing to donate to GoFundMe can click here. Donations can also be sent directly to the family to Joshua Bates – PO Box 792 Springville, AL 35146.