Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association block party set for Saturday featuring music and food trucks

TRUSSVILLE — The Downtown Trussville Merchant’s Association is hosting a summer block party series on the third Saturday of each month through August. With the recent announcement from the Trussville City Council on the development along Morrow Avenue, this event will continue to grow in the future as well.

After an insanely successful event last year, the experience sparked the creation of a block party series to be held on the third Saturday of June, July and August. Each party will have a different theme, with the June event featuring local musicians. In July, there will be a sock hop theme with classic cars. August’s event will feature local artists and folk art.

The series kicks off Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. with the local music festival featuring music acts who are native to the Trussville and surrounding areas.

Businesses in the downtown district will also feature special event sales, and live music of their own. At least five food trucks have been announced, and the Association’s president Greg Carroll said he believes at least one more will sign on to the event.

