 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » NWS says afternoon storm quickly approaching with damaging winds, hail likely

NWS says afternoon storm quickly approaching with damaging winds, hail likely

Posted by: Posted date: June 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — At 2:46 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located along a line extending from Albertville to 7 miles southwest of Bankhead Lock And Dam, moving southeast at 35 mph. There have been a few reports of downed trees with these storms.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected, along with damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Birmingham,  Trussville, Irondale, Leeds, Moody and Springville are expected to be impacted. 

Hail is likely to be produced during this storm.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top