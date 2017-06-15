NWS says afternoon storm quickly approaching with damaging winds, hail likely

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — At 2:46 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located along a line extending from Albertville to 7 miles southwest of Bankhead Lock And Dam, moving southeast at 35 mph. There have been a few reports of downed trees with these storms.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected, along with damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Birmingham, Trussville, Irondale, Leeds, Moody and Springville are expected to be impacted.

Hail is likely to be produced during this storm.