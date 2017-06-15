Pinson City Council to purchase new city vehicle

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – The Pinson City Council met on Thursday night where it voted to purchase a new city vehicle and authorized further designs for the Rock School Center and the Pinson Public Library.

The council adopted its 2017 to 2018 budget before unanimously approving the annexation of several properties on Summer Crest, Womack Road, Elfreth Johnson Road and on Leigh Lane.

Pinson Mayor Hoyt Sanders announced that, barring bad weather, the city will host its regular Movies in the Park on June 16 with the film, “Sing” being shown at 8 p.m. in the Bicentennial Park. The city will also host the bands, Blue Bayou on June 23 and Memories on June 30.

The mayor said that on July 1 there will be a bloodmobile at the Rock School Center for those wishing to donate blood. Chick-fil-A has pledged free cookies for all donors.

Afterwards the council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Sanders to purchase an F-150 truck for use by the city, namely the Public Works Department. The vehicle will be used for a slew of tasks, including transport of equipment for mowing during the summer, carrying traffic cones and responding to traffic issues and emergencies.

The current vehicle that the city uses for these tasks is a red Tahoe that is more 20 years old and was one of two trucks purchased ten years ago from the Center Point Fire Department. The new truck is estimated to cost $35,754.

The council then passed a resolution to accept bids for the flat roof portions of the buildings around the Rock School Center nearby. The council also authorized the designs for the Pinson Public Library by Eric Hendon of the architectural group, Hendon + Huckestein.

Hendon said that construction will begin Monday or Tuesday of next week and will take up to 60 days to complete. A ground floor plan for the new library was on display at city hall.

The first reading of an amendment to a lease of properties in Palmerdale was done. The amendment will change from 22 years to 99 years. The lease was first adopted in 2010.

The next Pinson City Council meeting will be held on July 6 with pre-council at 6:30 p.m., followed with regular meeting at 7 p.m.