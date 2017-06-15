Stolen motorcycle from Florida recovered in Center Point; chop shop shut down

CENTER POINT — On June 8, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Lynn Haven, FL Police Department about a stolen motorcycle that was possibly in the Center Point Area.

The motorcycle had been stolen the previous day in Florida. It was equipped with a GPS tracking device that provided a location on Shadow Wood Circle in Center Point. Deputies went to the address and located the motorcycle and two men suspected of being involved in the theft. The motorcycle was recovered and the suspects were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree.

During questioning, the men told deputies that a second motorcycle had been stolen at the same time. The second motorcycle was said to have been dropped off at a chop shop in the 3400 block of 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.

While deputies were at the shop a man arrived on a motorcycle. The vehicle identification number on that motorcycle had been altered.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the business. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, MACC Unit, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office the executed the search warrant.

Two more stolen motorcycles were recovered. In total five men were arrested and five stolen motorcycles were recovered.

24-year-old Biltulfo Medina Gomez of Center Point and 24-year-old Christopher Garcia of Brighton were arrested during the recovery of the first motorcycle on Shadow Wood Circle. Gomez was charged with receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and being a Fugitive from Justice out of Florida. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Garcia was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and held on $15, 000 bond.

Three men were arrested at the chop shop.

23-year-old Torin Brundidge of Birmingham was charged with Altering or Falsifying a Vehicle Identification Number. He posted $2500 bond and was released.

27-year-old Denaris Davis of Birmingham was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and Operating a Vehicle Theft Facility. He posted $30,000 bond and was released.

28-year-old Antonio Fields of Forestdale was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree. He was also found to have outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond