WBC title holder Deontay Wilder arrested for marijuana possession

Posted by: Posted date: June 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA — WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was stopped by Tuscaloosa police Wednesday afternoon and arrested for possession of marijuana, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Deontay Wilder retains heavyweight title.
Photo via Twitter

Wilder, 32, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for illegally tinted windows on his Cadillac Escalade. Wilder’s attorney Paul Patterson said the marijuana did not belong to Wilder.

“Deontay has been out-of-state for several days,” Patterson told the Tuscaloosa News. “He returned home today from Georgia driving his Rolls Royce and selected his Cadillac Escalade from his fleet of vehicles to run errands.”

According to the report, Wilder was arrested around 4 p.m. in the McFarland Mall parking lot. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released.

Comments

  1. Zygi Hudson says:
    June 15, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    And?

  2. Matt Coleman says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    So it’s legal in half of the USA .which is getting ridiculous needs to be all 50 states either illegal,or all 50 legal . Jmo.

  3. Randy Shannon says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Federal law says it’s illegal in all 50 states. States can make their own choice.

  4. Scott Clements says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Too me this is a guy you remind him who he is and that a lot of people hold him in very high regard then slap him on the back and say have a good day sir!

