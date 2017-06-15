WBC title holder Deontay Wilder arrested for marijuana possession

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA — WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was stopped by Tuscaloosa police Wednesday afternoon and arrested for possession of marijuana, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Wilder, 32, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for illegally tinted windows on his Cadillac Escalade. Wilder’s attorney Paul Patterson said the marijuana did not belong to Wilder.

“Deontay has been out-of-state for several days,” Patterson told the Tuscaloosa News. “He returned home today from Georgia driving his Rolls Royce and selected his Cadillac Escalade from his fleet of vehicles to run errands.”

According to the report, Wilder was arrested around 4 p.m. in the McFarland Mall parking lot. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released.