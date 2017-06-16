Publix, Trader Joe’s recall foods based on listeria concerns

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A possible listeria contamination has Publix recalling a large batch of its tropical fruit medley.

The popular item was distributed in Southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Any product with a UPC of 41415088586 have been recalled.

Customers who have purchased the mix may return it to any Publix store for a full refund. Customers can also contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).

Additionally, several granola products sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores have been recalled due to concerns they may be contaminated with listeria as well.

Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola has been recalled in select states, while Wildway’s Apple Cinnamon granola, Banana Nut Grain-free granola, Coconut Cashew grain-free granola, and Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free granola have all been recalled nationwide, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Granola and nut products and other stores nationwide have also been voluntarily recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Ellyndale’s Nutty Infusion Roasted Almond Butter and Mango Chili Cashew Butter with best-by dates of Feb. 18 and March 19, respectively, have been recalled.

Bulletproof 360 is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products, and Kroger Co. has expanded its recall of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts.

Listeria contamination can be fatal to children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems, and can be extremely harmful to pregnant women, according to the FDA. Among healthy individuals, it can lead to fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.