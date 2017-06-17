Pinson man, 51, killed in crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

REMLAP –A single-vehicle crash at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed the life of a Pinson man. Daniel Glenn Startley, 51, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 75 and struck a tree.

Startley was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died. The crash occurred in the Remlap community.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.