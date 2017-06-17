Pinson man, 51, killed in crash
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
REMLAP –A single-vehicle crash at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed the life of a Pinson man. Daniel Glenn Startley, 51, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 75 and struck a tree.
Startley was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died. The crash occurred in the Remlap community.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
Colton Armstrong seen you asking about it buddy
Jamie Startley I’m so so sorry about your dad sweet girl if anything I can do just let me know prayers for you and family
Praying for Daniels dad and sister