Pinson man, 51, killed in crash

Posted by: Posted date: June 17, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

REMLAP –A single-vehicle crash at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed the life of a Pinson man. Daniel Glenn Startley, 51, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 75 and struck a tree.

Startley was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died. The crash occurred in the Remlap community.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

Comments

  1. TJ Horn says:
    June 18, 2017 at 4:20 am

    Colton Armstrong seen you asking about it buddy

  2. Linda Allen says:
    June 18, 2017 at 4:32 am

    Jamie Startley I’m so so sorry about your dad sweet girl if anything I can do just let me know prayers for you and family

  3. Sheila Yarbrough says:
    June 18, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Praying for Daniels dad and sister

