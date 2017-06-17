Pinson Valley selected for radio contact with International Space Station

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON – According to a press release by Pinson Valley High, the school has been selected by Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) to make contact with astronauts the International Space Station (ISS) 2018.

The school submitted a proposal that is part of a process will move into a second phase before making contact. The proposal was spearheaded by Jennifer Moore, who is an English teacher at Pinson Valley.

The school was one of 13 educational organizations to move into this phase, the press release stated.

Now an equipment plan will be submitted to ARISS for it to review. When it’s accepted, the school’s “availability must match radio contact opportunities that NASA can offer between January and June of 2018.” During this time ISS will be orbiting approximately 250 miles above Earth.

“The ARISS program provides a unique opportunity to expose our students to a multitude of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) careers, many of which our students can pursue at nearby colleges such as UAB,” Moore said. “It will help us reach our goal of graduating college and career-ready young adults.”

Pinson Valley will have several partners to help with the next phase, which will be the Southern Museum of Flight, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and the Birmingham Amateur Radio Club’s Amateur Radio Advancement Group.