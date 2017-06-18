Hewitt-Trussville High School ACT scores rank 6th in state

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) compiled the list of scaled scores earned by high school students in public schools across Alabama and Hewitt-Trussville High School landed fifth with an average score of 23. The scores were for the 2015-16 school year.

In subgroups, HTHS also ranked highly among state schools in average ACT scores for special education students. The average score of 16 was third best in the Alabama following Mountain Brook with a 20 and Vestavia Hlls with an 18.

For all students, Loveless Academic Magnet School in Montgomery topped the state with an average score of 31, followed by Mountain Brook High School’s 27 and Vestavia Hills High School with a 26. Bob Jones and Huntsville high schools shared the fourth spot with a score of 24.

Homewood, Spain Park, and Oak Mountain joined Hewitt-Trussville and four other state schools with a 23.

Springville High School posted the next highest score in the Tribune coverage area with a 20, followed by Clay-Chalkville High School with a 17, Pinson Valley High School with a 15, and Center Point High School with an average score of 14.

Among Jefferson County schools, Corner, Mortimer Jordan, and Shades Valley were the top scorers with a 19, followed by Oak Grove and Gardendale with an average score of 18.