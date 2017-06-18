Phenix mother discovers son locked in closet by daycare worker

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PHENIX – A mother in Phenix is pressing charges after she found her son strapped to a car seat and locked inside of a closet at a daycare center, according to WBRC News. The mother, Sydney Zimmerman, said that the closet was without any kind of air-conditioning and might have proven dangerous.

Zimmerman came to the daycare early to pick up her 22-month-old son, Slade, when she found him in the closet. She is still searching for the reason why he had been put there.

Charges will be filed against Cindy Duman, the daycare owner, and Mary Pruett, who works at the daycare. Zimmerman suspected that this might not have been the first time her son was put inside of a closet there.

Duman and Pruett will be facing charges of child endangerment, child neglect and operating a business without a license.