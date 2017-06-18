Storms, damaging winds possible for Sunday afternoon

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

This Sunday afternoon may see thunderstorms throughout south and central Alabama, accompanied by gusts of wind that could prove damaging.

Parts of the state have already experienced flooding, namely in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

A cold front is approaching from the northern part of the state, which may bring about thunderstorms and heavy rains as it continues moving. Central Alabama has been placed under marginal risk, with isolated incidents of storms that could hit during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the weather’s progress.