Blount County man pleads guilty to setting fires during drought
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BLOUNT COUNTY — Teddy Harrington, 60, plead guilty today for setting fires in Blount County during the drought in 2016.
According to the report, Herrington set fires beginning in November 2016, when the state was in a severe drought. He said he was unaware of any burn ban in place. He was using a burn pit in his yard when the fire spread to the woods.
Following the guilty plea, Herrington must pay $647 in fines and court costs.
