Jefferson County man shot early Monday morning

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 50-year-old male was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in northern Jefferson County.

Just after 4:30 Monday morning, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 8500 block of Brasher Road in northern Jefferson County. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Information on the scene is that the adult male victim was outside the residence arguing with a man he knows. During the argument, the man pulled a hand gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim ran into the home and shut the door. The suspect fired a shot through the door which struck the victim in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.