Legendary Fox Valley Restaurant closing their doors

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HELENA –The Alabama Tourism Board publishes the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. Among those dishes are the famous crab cakes at the legendary Fox Valley Restaurant in Maylene. But if those crab cakes are on your bucket list, you better hurry.

On June 16, the restaurant owner-chef announced that Fox Valley would close their doors after almost three decades of serving diners.

“After nearly 40 years in this industry (27 as chef owner here) I’m hanging up my chef coat for the last time, June 24 will be our last day open,” the announcement on Facebook stated. “Thank you for all the years of fun and for your loyalty. I’ll keep you posted about what’s going to happen next!”

The highly decorated restaurant has been mentioned multiple times by notable publications such as Wine Spectator. The nondescript eatery joins a gas station “in the middle of nowhere,” but has served as a destination restaurant for decades due to fine dining and excellent service.