Springville City Council approves fire department roof repairs, safe rooms, more at Monday meeting

By Nathan Prewett

SPRINGVILLE – On Monday night, the Springville City Council met and passed several resolutions, namely to repair the roof of Fire Station No. 1, entered mutual aid agreements with two local cities and approved construction of two safe rooms.

Springville fire chief Richard Harvey requested assistance from the city for the fire department. He said that Station No. 1 has around 15 to 16 areas in the roof that are leaking. There are other areas that have mold on them.

Several options were discussed, including replacing the roof altogether for a bid of more than $30,000 or $14,000 for repairs. The council voted to approve $14,000 for repairs to the roof. Harvey also said that the department is in need of a new mapping software that can help with annexation issues and so on.

Mayor William Isley said that he believes the county commission will authorize it but has not done so yet.

Councilwoman Sherry Reaves motioned to approve $2,200 for two more films to be featured at Movies in the Park, citing “a great turnout” at the previous event. The council voted unanimously to present two new films at the park on June 24 and July 13.

The council tabled discussion on the matter of a pediatrician who is seeking to buy property to set up a business in Springville. The property is one of a couple of lots that are available to purchase with this one going for $300,036. The property measures 1.3 acres.

Mayor Isley and the council deliberated on whether it would be advisable to sell the property or use it for something else before tabling the discussion for another meeting.

The council then passed resolution 2017-05, authorizing the city to approve construction of safe rooms at Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 2 for $314,000 as a low bid. The shelters will be up to FEMA standards and are able to hold 200 people in them.

In his comments, Mayor Isley said that the local farmer’s market was “well received” with people buying locally grown organic food. He also mentioned that on July 10 there will be a work session at city hall to discuss the candidates for District 5 councilman. The session will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.

Regular meeting will follow at the usual time of 6 p.m. at city hall.