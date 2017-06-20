Police shoot, wound man carrying handgun in Birmingham neighborhood

From Trussville staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – According to a press release by the Birmingham Police Department around 6:10 a.m. on Monday morning, officers from the East Precinct Task Force responded to a report of a black male carrying a handgun at the 200 block of Carol Drive in Birmingham.

The officers that responded were plain clothes and in unmarked vehicles. One officer identified himself to the suspect as a policeman when the suspect began shooting at him.

The officer returned fire and managed to strike him once.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the suspect to UAB Hospital where he is in stable condition. Police later recovered the suspect’s handgun at the scene.

State Bureau of Investigation officers are looking into the incident.