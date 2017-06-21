Alleged traffickers caught with $86,000 worth of synthetic marijuana in Tuscaloosa county

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA – Two men and one woman are facing charges of drug trafficking, according to a report by AL.com. One of the alleged traffickers is still at large while two are in police custody.

Jerry Tramar Gunter, 38, and Kendra Shatavis Scott, 29, were arrested while Robert Dewone Pickens, 29, remains at large.

Authorities from the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force seized nine pounds of synthetic marijuana, which is commonly known as Spice. The drugs were said by authorities to be worth $86,000.

The task force carried out warrants on two homes: the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue and the 3500 block of 13th Street Northport. A quarter pound of marijuana valued at more than $1,200 was seized at the Northport house along with $13,116.

Gunter’s bond is set at $1.533 million while Scott’s bond is $3.045 million. Pickens’ bond will be set at $3.066 million. All three are faces charges of synthetic controlled substance, failure to affix tax stamp, unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Gunter is charged with attempting to elude and tampering with physical evidence.