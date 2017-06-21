 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Birmingham police investigating man shot in stomach in Ensley

Birmingham police investigating man shot in stomach in Ensley

Posted by: Posted date: June 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in Ensley, according to WVTM.

A shooting was reported on Avenue C at 17th Street Ensley at around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim, who was rushed to the hospital, has not been identified.

The victim’s condition is not yet known. No suspects are in custody.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top