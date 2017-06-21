Birmingham police investigating man shot in stomach in Ensley

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in Ensley, according to WVTM.

A shooting was reported on Avenue C at 17th Street Ensley at around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim, who was rushed to the hospital, has not been identified.

The victim’s condition is not yet known. No suspects are in custody.