Flash flood watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –As Tropical Storm Cindy continues to push northward in the Gulf of Mexico, chances for soaking rains are increasing in Alabama.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for much of west central Alabama through Thursday evening. Bands of rain will move through the area in the next 36 to 48 hours and could produce two to five inches of rain across the region. The rain could be heavy at times, causing localized flooding. The NWS said the local area could see as much as 6 inches of rain.

Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for Alabama on Tuesday. Beaches along the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coast are currently closed.

Cindy is not expected to reach hurricane status, but is strong enough to drive substantial amounts of rain well inland through Friday. The system could also produce brief tornadoes.