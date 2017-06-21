New At Home location now open in Trussville, will hold grand opening in July

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The home decoration retail chain, At Home, has opened a new location at the Pinnacle in Trussville, with a grand opening to be held on the first of July. A ribbon cutting will be held the day before the grand opening.

The new location in Trussville comes after moving from an older store in Irondale and is one of two locations in the Birmingham metro area.

According to a press release from the chain, the building measure more than 900,000 square feet and will have more than 500,000 products on sale.

Products that At Home offers includes furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal items.

“Traffic has been steady and picked up as the day goes on,” said Store manager Donyale Bryant.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. on June 30, followed by a grand opening on July 1. Mystery gift cards will be given to the first 50 people in line. The Trussville Chamber of Commerce will be present at the ribbon cutting.

The press release stated that more than 25 locations are set to open in 2017 and has “four additional Alabama locations in Hoover, Mobile, Montgomery and Huntsville.” At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas.