Rocky Mountain spotted fever from tick bite suspected in Shelby County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A man in Helena says that he is suffering from what may be a case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, according to a report by WIAT. The man contracted the illness after being bitten by a tick in his backyard.

Allen Morgan began breaking out in rashes all over his body with some sores forming inside of his mouth. He has described his symptoms as being painful and highly uncomfortable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the illness as a, “tickborne disease caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii. This organism is a cause of potentially fatal human illness in North and South America, and is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected tick species.”

According to the CDC, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is characterized by fever, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, and muscle pain being symptoms. If not treated soon, it could prove fatal. The disease can be carried by the American dog tick and the brown dog tick.

The CDC website says that specialized lab tests used to confirm Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Morgan is currently awaiting results from lab tests to determine if he has the disease.

See tips from the CDC on how to prevent tick bites here.