Former legislator Oliver Robinson from Birmingham charged with bribery conspiracy

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Oliver L. Robinson, Jr. – a former Alabama legislator – has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with bribery aimed at influencing opposition to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) project in North Birmingham. He is facing charges of conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud.

A press release by the Department of Justice said that Robinson allegedly accepted bribes from an Alabama coal company executive and a lawyer from Birmingham law firm Balch & Bingham.

The purpose of the bribes were to “pressure and advise public officials to oppose EPA’s prioritization and expansion of a North Birmingham EPA Superfund site.”

“This case gets at the heart of public corruption in Alabama,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Posey, who charged Robinson. “Well-funded special interests offer irresistible inducements to public officials. In exchange, the officials represent the interests of those who pay rather than the interests of those who vote.”

AL.com reports that he is entering a federal plea deal.

