Glenn Wills coming to Pinson Public Library to share Alabama’s forgotten history

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – Alabama, like any other state, is full of relics from history that barely anyone knows about. But there are those who wish to find out more about their home state’s heritage and unravel some of its secrets. That’s why Glenn Wills created Forgotten Alabama.

A native of Huntsville, Wills came across different landmarks while traveling as a satellite truck engineer for WVTM-TV. As he became more and more curious about the buildings and other structures that he saw he decided to travel throughout the state and find out more about them.

Since then he has created a blog, a Facebook page and two books dedicated to whatever he finds. He is currently traveling to different libraries to give presentations on his findings and will come to Pinson Public Library on June 28.

“I talk about my journey to what eventually became Forgotten Alabama,” he said via email. “In my program, I explain how the idea came about, how I made it happen and then finish out with various photos I’ve taken.”

According to a biography of Wills, he has logged more than 30,000 miles and taken around 15,000 photographs during his many journeys.

Wills’ Facebook page has become popular over the years with more than 41,530 likes. His travels have taken him to all 67 counties in Alabama where he photographs abandoned, derelict buildings, bridges, roadside signs and other relics. He learns about their history and documents them in his online blog.

His discoveries have culminated in a book, “Forgotten Alabama” published in March of 2016. A second volume, “More Forgotten Alabama,” was published recently and both will be available for purchase and signing at the library.

“Just from reading his book, it’s going to be great to meet him and also to hear more about his adventures and what it’s been like for him to travel throughout the state,” said Pinson Library Director Allison Scanlan. “I’m very excited for people in this community to have this opportunity.”

Wills will use a PowerPoint presentation to tell the stories of some of the people and the places that he’s come across during his travels throughout the state. He’ll explain how Forgotten Alabama came to be and take questions from the audience.

“I’m happy to take questions,” Wills said. “I hope that they enjoyed it enough to be more curious about Alabama’s forgotten and abandoned structures.”

In addition to Wills’ presentation, the Pinson Public Library will hold some other events for history buffs, including programs on Pinson’s Bicentennial Park. For more about events at the library, see the online calendar.

Wills will give his presentation at the library on June 28 at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The program is free to attend.

