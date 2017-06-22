Magnolia Elementary principal receives CLAS leadership award

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Dr. Autumn Jeter, who is principal at Magnolia Elementary School in Trussville, has received a leadership award from the Council of Leaders for Alabama Schools (CLAS). Jeter was among nine other educational leaders nominated for the award at a CLAS convention in Mobile.

According to a press release by CLAS, the organization was formed to, “provide targeted professional development and support for Alabama’s public school administrators. CLAS now serves ten affiliates representing each type of public school/school system leader.”

On June 13 CLAS held its annual Summer Convention at the Mobile Convention Center. There Jeter was announced as the 2017 award winner, sponsored by the Horace Mann Companies. A representative from the company presented her with a check for $1,000.

Jeter was nominated by the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators (AAESA), where she serves on the Board of Directors. The award is given to any CLAS member, “who is proven to be an exemplary leader not only in the local school system, but also in their affiliated membership organization.”

“Autumm Jeter has been a well-respected leader in our CLAS umbrella association, the [AAESA], as well as Alabama’s education community for many years,” said CLAS Executive Director Dr. L. Earl Franks. “She epitomizes servant leadership and is liked, respected, and appreciated by Alabama’s educational leaders for her intellectual common sense and caring personality. Being selected for this prestigious award affirms Dr. Jeter’s contributions to the CLAS organization, the school leader profession, and public education.”

A longtime education advocate, Jeter is active in communicating with Alabama Congressional delegation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. In addition to this, she also regularly speaks to the Alabama Legislature to advocate for education issues.