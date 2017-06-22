NWS: Chance of tornadoes through Friday evening

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Early Thursday morning, The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued new hazardous weather maps elevating Jefferson County’s potential for brief tornadoes through Friday evening, though the tornado watch area remains to the south.

Tropical storm Cindy moved inland on Thursday morning pushing bands of heavier rains into Trussville and the surrounding communities. The flood watch remains in effect with the potential for localized flooding increasing with the rise of rainfall totals.

James said the risk with brief tornadoes is that they often touch down and lift back up before warnings can be issued. He urged residents to remain alert to any flood or tornado warnings that may be issued through Friday and be prepared to seek safety quickly. You can read his full blog here.