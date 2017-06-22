 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
Storms cause damages, injuries in Jefferson County

Posted by: Posted date: June 22, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Storms that hit Jefferson County has caused damaged in parts of Birmingham and the metro area, namely in Fairfield where buildings have been destroyed and several injuries have occurred.

Photo from WVTM TV.

Damages have been reported in the western area of Birmingham. In Fairfield, several buildings were destroyed by a possible tornado. An ABC store in the city was hit, resulting in an employee being injured and rushed to a local hospital. Western Hills Mall was damaged along with an Express Oil Change and a KFC building.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in Birmingham and the Ensley neighborhood. AL.com reports at least four injuries have happened. A tweet by Alabama Power said that 12,000 people are without power in the metro area.

Heavy rains and flooding continue throughout Alabama as Cindy remains in the Gulf of Mexico. Recently Cindy was reclassified from a tropical storm to a depression.

Comments

  1. Cathy Peters says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:29 pm
  2. Lisa N Chad Lind says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Chad is their

  3. Lisa N Chad Lind says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Didn’t mean to post on here. Sending prayers for everyone

  4. Kathy Stanley says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Thanks for sharing

  5. Josh Pate says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Probably just blew over a few crack houses

  6. Jerry Little says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Actually, destroyed a KFC, express oil change, and a whiskey store.

  7. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Unnecessary comment, Josh.

  8. Melanie Key Bryant says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    My husband was delivering for fedex, when the tornado hit in the same area! Prayers going out for those affected.

  9. Martha Spear Darden says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I have several friends who live in and near Fairfield. I hope they and their neighbors are well.

  10. Barbara Scharf says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Prayers to all of those involved in this tragedy.

  11. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Somebody’s lack of class is showing…

  12. Josh Pate says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Laura Long Goolsby lack of class? Give me a break.

  13. Jana Lile says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Not cool josh

  14. Josh Pate says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Jana Lile wasn’t trying to be. Like you

