UPDATED: Tornado warning issued for Jefferson County until 3:30 p.m., tornado watch until 10 p.m.

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –UPDATED: The NWS has issued another tornado warning for Jefferson and Shebly counties until 3:30 p.m. Please refer to the polygon below.

According to NWS, “Rapidly developing circulation in far western Shelby Country, tornado likely already on the ground based on damage signature on radar.”

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Jefferson County until 2 p.m. and a tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Damage has been reported in Ensley and Fairfield.

“We are seeing tornado debris on radar,” the statement said. The tornado is west of the Tribune area. Please refer to the red polygon.