Updated: Birmingham metro area under slight risk of storms, brief tornadoes possible

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Birmingham metro area is under a slight risk of storms, flooding and damaging winds according to the National Weather Service Birmingham.

Brief tornadoes are possible for the northern and western parts of Alabama. Several counties in Mississippi close to the Alabama Border are under a tornado warning. Clanton, Alexander City, Selma and Demopolis are under marginal risk of storms. These storms are remnants of the tropical depression, Cindy.

Yesterday, a tornado touched down and caused significant damage to Fairfield and other places in the Birmingham metro area. Alabama Power says that 3,100 are without power with 2,900 of those in the Birmingham area.

UPDATES: A tornado watch is likely to be issued to Central Alabama. Birmingham Fire and Rescue has opened storm shelters in the event of severe weather.

Meteorologists continue to monitor the weather.