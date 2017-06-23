Central Alabama, Jefferson County under tornado watch

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Jefferson County is among others in Alabama that have been placed under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. As storms move in from the west, more counties are likely to be hit by severe weather.

Other cities under tornado watch are Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Hamilton and Gadsden. The National Weather Service says that the northern portion of Alabama has been by storms with power lines coming down in some cities.