Etowah County car crash claims lives of father and daughter

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ETWOAH COUNTY – Two people, a father and daughter, were tragically killed in a car crash on I-59, approximately one mile north of Attalla.

A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. A car being driven by Anna Elaine Holthof, 21, was struck by a 2007 Freightliner. Holthof’s father, Roy Holthof, 59, was her passenger.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the freightliner was uninjured. Both were from Gadsden. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.