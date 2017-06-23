Hummus brand recalled from Target, Publix, other stores due to listeria concerns

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut and Herb Topping is being recalled due to concerns of a listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The brand is being taken off the shelves of Walmart, Target, Publix, Fresh Market and other stores. While no illnesses have been reported yet anybody who has purchased this product should avoid it and call its manufacturer, House of Thaller, at 855-215-5142.

The products are ten ounce, clear and round plastic cups with clear and sometimes colored plastic lids.

Symptoms of listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can be fatal to children, elderly people and those with weak immune systems.