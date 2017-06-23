Reformed Veterans Affairs bill signed into law by President Trump

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Saying that it’s “one of the largest reforms” in the Department of Veterans Affairs history, President Donald Trump signed a new bill into law that provides protection to whistleblowers at the organization, according to CNN.com.

The VA garnered controversy in 2014 when several veterans died while waiting for care. This scandal occurred at a VA medical center in Phoenix, AR.

The bill is designed to make it easier to fire employees at the VA and replace them. Trump remarked that in the past the VA has mistreated and even outright ignored some veterans waiting for medical care.

Trump said that the new bill will protect those who speak out about VA leaders potentially mistreating patients at their medical centers.