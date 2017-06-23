Trussville among other cities being hit with strong thunderstorms

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: June 23, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – A line of thunderstorms from the west has been making its way through Alabama and will affect Trussville among other cities.

Other cities affected are: Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Northport, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Chelsea and Fultondale.

Alabama weather blog says that torrential rainfall may cause flooding. Lightning and thunderstorms will occur. Winds are going as high as 50 MPH.

Jefferson County is under a tornado watch but has not changed to a warning.

Updates will be made as the weather progresses.

