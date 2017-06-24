Nadine Reed, age 89 of Birmingham, AL passed away on June 23, 2017.

She was a member of the Eagles Landing Church and she retired as a Deputy Sherriff with Jefferson County after 21 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Marion Reed. Sr. She is survived by her children, Cherry Reed, Stretch Reed (Charla), Bonnie Stroud (Ronald), Rick Reed, Stacy Reed (Cassie) and Scott Reed (Dawn); 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister-n-law, Ann Powell.

Services will be on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. The burial will take place at Valhalla Cemetery. Rev. Stacy Reed will be officiating over the services. Jefferson Memorial Trussville directing. “She is now face to face with Jesus.”