Motorcycle crash claims the life of north Alabama man

HALEYVILLE –A single-vehicle crash at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, has claimed the life of a Haleyville man.

Mervin Leon Cobb, 59, was killed when the Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Cobb was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on Winston County 30, two miles east of Haleyville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.