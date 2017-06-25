Motorcycle crash claims the life of north Alabama man
HALEYVILLE –A single-vehicle crash at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, has claimed the life of a Haleyville man.
Mervin Leon Cobb, 59, was killed when the Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Cobb was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred on Winston County 30, two miles east of Haleyville.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
Prayers
People please watch for motorcycles, someone near and dear to me rides!!!!!!!