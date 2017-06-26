Argo Council holds first reading of moratorium on signage, discusses possible library

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

ARGO – The first reading of a moratorium on the use of a billboard in the city was read by the Argo City Council on Monday night, with a second draft to be read at the next meeting in July. During this meeting, the city also voted to issue funds to make repairs to police department vehicles.

During a work session before regular meeting the council brought up the moratorium in response to a request to put up a billboard sign that was described as “big”, estimated at being around 10 by 20 feet and standing at 30 feet tall.

The sign would stand in the business district of Argo, specifically nearby a Subway on Highway 11. One of the reasons given for opposing the sign was that billboards can potentially cause wrecks in traffic as they can be distracting to drivers, especially truck drivers.

The moratorium will be read again at the city council meeting on July 10. It will be in effect until an ordinance to prohibit the sign can be made and then voted on.

In other business, the council voted to close city hall on July 3 before the Fourth of July holiday. Afterwards the council discussed funding to repair several vehicles in the police department. The council voted to make the repairs in the amount of $2,500.

During the work session, Councilwoman Ann Brown brought up the possibility of a public library being built in Argo. She proposed asking the public for their opinions. Others on the council said that, while people would probably favor a library there are budget concerns that may keep one from being built soon.

Mayor Betty Bradley said that the city could look into qualifications for a grant that could go into starting a library in the city.

The next Argo City Council meeting will take place on July 10 at 6 p.m.