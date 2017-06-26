Birmingham police investigate unidentified body found in North Avondale
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a body that was found at an apartment complex in North Avondale.
The body was found between before 5 a.m. at Tom Brown Village. Police were then called to the scene but have not been able to identify the victim, who is a male estimated to be in his 30s.
Police are currently waiting for reports from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The death of the victim has not been determined yet.
