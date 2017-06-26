 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Birmingham police investigate unidentified body found in North Avondale

Birmingham police investigate unidentified body found in North Avondale

Posted by: Posted date: June 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a body that was found at an apartment complex in North Avondale.

The body was found between before 5 a.m. at Tom Brown Village. Police were then called to the scene but have not been able to identify the victim, who is a male estimated to be in his 30s.

Police are currently waiting for reports from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The death of the victim has not been determined yet.

Comments

  1. Gwen Lackey says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Do yall have any news on Jeffery Scott HARDIN that was shot last nite?

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top