Birmingham police investigate unidentified body found in North Avondale

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a body that was found at an apartment complex in North Avondale.

The body was found between before 5 a.m. at Tom Brown Village. Police were then called to the scene but have not been able to identify the victim, who is a male estimated to be in his 30s.

Police are currently waiting for reports from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The death of the victim has not been determined yet.