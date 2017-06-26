 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Bo Jackson’s nephew commits to Auburn football

Bo Jackson’s nephew commits to Auburn football

Posted by: Posted date: June 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Bo Jackson’s nephew, Shedrick Jackson, has committed to Auburn as a receiver after playing the same position at Hoover High School, according to a report by WVTM.

Jackson is a three-star recruit and set to play for the Tigers in 2018. He is six-feet and one inch tall, weighing at 195 pounds. He is one of seven recruits lined up for the team.

He is the number 57 wide receiver in the nation and the number 11 prospect from Alabama.

Comments

  1. Dianne Vick says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    WAR EAGLES!!!

  2. Mary Dearing says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    La de da … Roll Tide !!!!

  3. Fred Long says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Great news

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top