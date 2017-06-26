 [fiatalert]
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warns of new Snapchat feature

June 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning regarding a new feature on Snapchat that is causing concerns for law enforcement.

“A feature released with the latest update to the popular Snapchat App may put you and your family at risk,” the release stated.

JCSO said the latest update contains a new feature called Snap Map. This feature shares the location of the user with other Snapchat users by indicating their location on a map.

The danger is that unknowing users, especially children and teens, may accidentally share their location with strangers who would use the information for nefarious purposes, such as stalking, bullying or burglary.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office encourages users of the app to review the privacy and security settings to make sure you are only sharing information you wish to share.

Parents of children and teens with smartphones should also review the settings for their children and take the action they deem appropriate to protect their kids.

