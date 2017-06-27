Birmingham police investigate homicide at Exxon station

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Detectives from the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on June 26 the 5900 block of First Avenue North, according to a press release by the BPD.

Officers from the East Precinct responded to reports of a person who had been shot. BPD officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the floor of an Exxon gas station. He was later transported to UAB hospital where he died. The crime occurred at around 5:30 p.m., the press release said.

Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into a dispute with a male who had almost hit him and a friend with his blue Dodge Charger. The man in the car eventually exited and began firing shots, hitting the victim in the body and striking a nearby bystander in the leg.

The bystander is currently being treated at UAB hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.