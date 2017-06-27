BREAKING: Large cyber attack hits European government computers, companies, banks

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A cyber attack has caused widespread disruption of computer systems in Europe, namely in Russia, the Ukraine, France and Denmark, according to Bloomberg. The attack has also affected energy companies and banks in Europe.

According to the report, more than 80 companies in Russia and the Ukraine have been hit by a virus that is described as being similar to the Wannacry cyberattack. The virus has shut down government computers and has told users to pay $300 to unlock computers that it has attacked.

In Denmark and France, users are complaining that they can’t access online banking tools because of the virus. The attack continues to spread and is using a false Microsoft digital signature to trick users.