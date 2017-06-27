BREAKING: Possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE –The city of Madison has posted an alert via social media stating, “POSSIBLE ACTIVE SHOOTER on Redstone Arsenal near the Sparkman Center. Please watch the news to stay updated. Tell friends and family who work on the arsenal to stay safe and find a place to hide.”

Media reports say Gate 8 at the Alabama military facility is locked and vehicles are not being permitted is as the base is on lockdown.

Governor Kay Ivey has released a brief statement on her Twitter. “My office is being updated about the situation,” it says. “I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution.”

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated and more information is made available.