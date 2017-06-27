Redstone official: No shots fired, event under investigation

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE — A spokesperson for Redstone Arsenal said this afternoon during a press conference that officials have “no evidence of shots actually fired” during a suspected active shooter incident at the United States Army post.

Carl Tom Holliday added that the incident was not related to a planned active shooter exercise scheduled for Wednesday, a drill he said has been cancelled

“Safety is our No. 1 concern for our workforce,” Holliday told reporters outside Redstone Arsenal during a press conference that concluded just after 4 p.m. today.

Holliday also gave a timeline events that began at 9:40 a.m. when two 911 calls were made about a suspected shooter at the facility’s Sparkman Complex.

In response, officials locked down the facility until 12:50 p.m. Holliday said the incident remains under investigation.

Earlier today, another Redstone Arsenal spokesperson, Christopher Colster, reported authorities have made no arrest in relation to an alleged incident that remains under investigation.